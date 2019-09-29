News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 18:16:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Williams talks Buckeye offer and next steps

Ohio running back Miyan Williams grabbed a Buckeye offer last weekend.
Ohio running back Miyan Williams grabbed a Buckeye offer last weekend. (Marc Givler)
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods running back Miyan Williams has been on the Ohio State radar for two years now, but it wasn't until last week that the Buckeyes pulled the trigger on an offer to the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}