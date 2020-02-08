One of the biggest coups the Buckeyes pulled off in the 2020 recruiting class, was landing Bellflower (Cali.) St. John Bosco star Kourt Williams over the summer. The Top 100 prospect could help the Buckeyes at linebacker or in the secondary, depending on need and how his body develops in the strength and conditioning program.

Williams always knew he wanted to enroll early to get a head start on the adjustment to the college game and way of life and the adjustment has been pretty smooth so far.

"Just for me, the first few days, the biggest adjustment was probably the time difference," said Williams. "It's three hours behind in California. In terms of waking up early, I already did that at home. I woke up at 5 (AM) every day. Workouts at school were right when school started. It's been an adjustment but it's been fun. I knew what I was getting myself into so I just gotta go hard."

Each day is as much a mental challenge as it is a physical one for the new guys who are learning what their limits are and what it takes to be in great shape at the Division I college level. Coming from a great high school program, the adjustment for Williams has been a little less challenging than maybe it would be for others, but it has still been a grind and Williams is up for the challenge.

"It has been fun," he said. "Coach Mick does a great job of pushing our limits and seeing what we can handle. It's definitely a battle with your mind every day, which I love. I trust in myself."

Williams has also been surrounded by a tremendous group of veteran leaders. From fellow St. John Bosco alum Wyatt Davis, to the veteran leaders on defense, he has plenty of people to turn to if he needs guidance.

"Wyatt is a great leader, a great dude, a great person," Williams started. "We talk a little bit and he makes sure that I'm OK. It's been great seeing him in the position that he's in, just in terms of his leadership role and how successful he's been. Tuf Borland, Justin Hilliard, Pete Werner, Shaun Wade, Amir Riep (have all been helping him). It's really a brotherhood. When they say that, they really mean it."

Initially recruited by Jeff Hafley, Williams signed with the Buckeyes despite not knowing who was the replacing the now Boston College head coach. Kerry Coombs has made a good early impression on Williams, however.

"He's a high energy guy," Williams said. "He said he's going to do everything he can to make sure we're the best players we can be on defense and there's nothing more that you can ask for from a coach. I'm excited to work with him."



