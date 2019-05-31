COLUMBUS, Ohio – It has been almost two years since everyone learned that former Ohio State and NFL great defensive back William White was diagnosed with ALS. Over the last two years, White has not let this news get him down and instead he has been busy raising awareness for this fatal disease that researchers are working feverishly to understand and defeat.

White, the father of current Ohio State defensive star Brendon White, will be honored on June 11th at the Fawcett Center on The Ohio State University campus for all that he has done for this cause.

Funds from this event will benefit both the William White Family Fund to beat ALS as well as inTeam, a group founded by former Ohio State wrestling great J.D. Bergman, that is focused on “bringing together a team from all over the world to share inspirational stories to inspire youth and millennials, engage them in conversations about the truth, and unite them with others in search of purpose and inspiration.”

White has been selected at the 2019 Inspiration Award Winner and will be joined by a group of Buckeye Celebrities including former head coaches Urban Meyer and Jim Tressel.

There is still time to purchase tickets to this event and help researchers once and for all knock out ALS.