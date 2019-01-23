COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Wednesday's contest against Purdue feels like a must-win for the Ohio State basketball team.

Reeling off four straight losses, Purdue is the team's last home game before hitting the road against Nebraska (undefeated at home this season save for a six-point defeat against No. 6 Michigan State) and No. 5 Michigan. Drop the ball against Purdue, and the betting odds have this losing streak extending to seven games.

There's been many issues during this cold stretch. Turnovers, lack of cohesion, overall signs of youth and inexperience. Near the top of the list of problems is the squad's shooting numbers, which have taken a turn for the worst.