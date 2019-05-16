SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Cornerback Kelee Ringo out of Saguaro high school does not look like a cornerback when he is walking around off the football field but the second you put him between the lines, he is what every major program is looking for out of a next-generation cornerback. He is the prototype of the 'big corner' that programs covet and has legitimate track speed, as a state champion in the 100m and 200m.

He is a five-star recruit, the No. 9 player in the nation and an argument could be made that he is ranked too low at No. 9.

He has offers from all of the major programs and while he is not looking to make a cutdown of his schools at this time, it is definitely a who's who on the top of the list of landing this physical freak.

Ringo comes across as if nothing gets him down and while this level of a recruitment might be overwhelming for most recruits, he is taking it all in stride and still having fun with the process.

"I am liking it a lot. I am just trying not to let it stress me out too much," Ringo said. "A lot of coaches contacting me, just blowing up my phone. I am trying to take it easy and just relax and enjoy it as much as I can."

The Buckeyes are very much in the mix in this one and coach Jeff Hafley has made Ringo one of his priorities. He has had some ground to make up as he has only been a college coach for just a few months after coming over from the NFL, but so far so good.

"It is developing pretty well, we have been texting back-and-forth pretty often," Ringo said. "Most definitely on my next visit I am going to talk to him a lot more and probably get in a film session and stuff like that when I go on my next visit."

There is no consensus nationally on who is really DBU, but the Buckeyes have a strong claim to that title. Ohio State's development of defensive backs, namely corners, has really caught the attention of Ringo and any school that wants to land Ringo better be able to show that they have a track record of development.

"It is really huge," Ringo said. "Whatever school I go to, I want to get developed and definitely put me at the highest standard and develop me to be the best that I can be in the NFL."

The Buckeyes are not the only team involved with Ringo, not with a player who has 30-plus offers on his profile and probably a good number that never went reported. Who else is really showing the love and in the mix?

"I have not had a chance to get out to Oklahoma yet, originally I was going to get out there but I ended up going to Oregon that weekend, transportation did not work out all the way," Ringo said. "I really like Texas, I have been out there more than any other school that I have been out to. Actually tomorrow, I am going out to Georgia again, for my third time being out there."

The Buckeyes are hoping to get a couple more visits, maybe a summer unofficial visit and then an official when that decision is made. Ringo can only take five official visits however, we asked him point blank if the Buckeyes will get one of those five visits.

"Yes sir, I feel like it," Ringo said.

There is no plan in place yet for who will get the rest of those visits or even when they will be taken.

"I am not sure yet," Ringo said. "Late summer if I am going to do one before the season or late season if I am going to do them during the season. Then after that, most likely, after the season."

Everyone seems to have an opinion on where Ringo is going to go. He just sits back enjoys all the projections of his final destination, especially since he has not made any decisions as of yet.

"It is really funny," Ringo said. Everybody has their opinion, and it is just up in the air."