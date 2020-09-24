Will Teague start over Sermon? Day talks Buckeye RBs
Some might have written off Master Teague as the potential 2020 starter at running back for Ohio State.
The redshirt sophomore’s spring ended early with an Achilles injury, and the Buckeyes brought in talented grad transfer Trey Sermon from Oklahoma, who seemed to be put in pole position to take hold of the job.
But a quick recovery by last year’s third team All-Big Ten back could have made him the favorite once again.
“Master had a good strong year last year, but now he’s gotta take that next step from being a two to being a one,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said on 97.1 The Fan Thursday. “He’s done a great job with his rehab and he looks great.”
