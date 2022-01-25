Will Smith Jr.: 'a winner that thrives in super competitive environments'

Scarlet And Gray Report caught up with Smith's head coach, Geron Stokes , who took over the Dublin Coffman football program last spring and has seen first hand the work that Smith has put in.

Will Smith Jr. was born to be a Buckeye, born to carry on the name bestowed upon him by his father, born to create his own legacy. He took one step closer to establishing that legacy when he committed publicly to the Buckeyes.

ON SMITH THE FOOTBALL PLAYER: "Will is a high-energy and a huge effort guy. He has a huge motor and is twitchy enough to create plays. He keeps learning, growing, getting stronger and is just scratching the surface to where he will be. He’s a winner that thrives in super competitive environments so we’re excited to watch him grow."

ON SMITH THE PERSON: "Will is as good of a kid as I’ve been around. He works like crazy and carries himself so well. His family has done an incredible job raising him. He’s super respectful, super unselfish, has a huge heart and is as nice of a kid off the field as we have ever had. It’s easy to root for Will because he represents everything that is good about the human spirit."

ON AREAS WHERE SMITH CAN CONTINUE TO WORK ON: "He has to continue to get stronger, continue to become a master of his craft and just continue to be himself. It will be fun to watch his development because of his work ethic. Guys like him are scary because the mix of his character, work ethic and genetics won’t ever put a ceiling on his success."

ON WHY OHIO STATE IS AN IDEAL FIT FOR SMITH: "He was really hungry for that offer. Obviously, his story is incredible and has created an internal drive that none of us can really measure. The Ohio State opportunity meant so much to him and his family, so it’s really cool to see. I don’t know about specific fits, but he will be easy to root for, I know that."