BuckeyeGrove - Will Shaun Wade opt out? Father's comments suggest he may not

It seemed cut and dry just 10 days ago.

Randy Wade, father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, joined the Marty Smith’s America podcast two days after the Big Ten announced its decision to postpone the fall sports season and confirmed the worst fears of many Buckeye fans.

“He’s not playing in the spring,” Randy Wade said.

It was his second time saying as much. Both Wade parents, Randy and Gwen, appeared on an interview with First Coast News toward the end of July, and the pair made plane that Shaun was “out of here” if fall football would not be played.

Now though, following Randy Wade’s statements at the Big Ten parent protest at the conference headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois, Friday, it seems Shaun Wade’s prospects of donning the scarlet and gray again –– if some sort of season does take shape –– are at least higher than they were a few weeks ago.

Wade spearheaded the movement for the parents and family members of Big Ten student-athletes to gather in protest in Chicago, and persisted even after Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren released a statement Wednesday that said the conference decision to postpone the season would not be revisited.

“When we say let us play, we don’t necessarily mean play for the fall,” Wade said in a speech to the media. “When we say let us play, we mean show us transparency. When we say let us play, we mean communicate. When we say let us play, we mean our kids are important to us.”