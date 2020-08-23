BuckeyeGrove - Will Shaun Wade opt out? Father's comments suggest he may not

Will Shaun Wade opt out? Father's comments suggest he may not
It seemed cut and dry just 10 days ago.
Randy Wade, father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, joined the Marty Smith’s America podcast two days after the Big Ten announced its decision to postpone the fall sports season and confirmed the worst fears of many Buckeye fans.
“He’s not playing in the spring,” Randy Wade said.
It was his second time saying as much. Both Wade parents, Randy and Gwen, appeared on an interview with First Coast News toward the end of July, and the pair made plane that Shaun was “out of here” if fall football would not be played.
Now though, following Randy Wade’s statements at the Big Ten parent protest at the conference headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois, Friday, it seems Shaun Wade’s prospects of donning the scarlet and gray again –– if some sort of season does take shape –– are at least higher than they were a few weeks ago.
Wade spearheaded the movement for the parents and family members of Big Ten student-athletes to gather in protest in Chicago, and persisted even after Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren released a statement Wednesday that said the conference decision to postpone the season would not be revisited.
“When we say let us play, we don’t necessarily mean play for the fall,” Wade said in a speech to the media. “When we say let us play, we mean show us transparency. When we say let us play, we mean communicate. When we say let us play, we mean our kids are important to us.”
Shaun Wade never needed to play in the fall to secure an NFL future.
Some projections slotted him as a late-first or second-round draft pick had he left school a year ago, but his decision to return and the promise of moving to the outside corner position slid him even further up the projections for the 2021 draft.
But even without a fourth season in the program, Wade’s talent will likely render him a surefire first-round pick.
Still, it makes sense that he and Randy would campaign for a fall season. Shaun was named a team captain for the first time this season, and he seemed destined for a massive season as the lone returning starter on the Buckeye secondary, and maybe the biggest name on the defense overall.
Wade was a preseason watch list candidate for the Bednarik and Thorpe awards as well as the Nagurski Trophy –– the only Buckeye to make the cut for any of those honors ahead of the season.
But now that Randy Wade seemed to relent any possibility of a fall season on Friday, why be so involved in the movement if his son planned to opt out?
Randy did mention the NFL on Friday, but only in reference to delaying it in hopes of a Big Ten season coming together in January or thereafter.
“My son, Shaun Wade, has a possibility to go to the NFL next year,” Randy Wade said. “I would like for [Warren] to call the NFL and tell them to move the draft and the combine back.”
As for Shaun himself, he told media in early August that he wasn’t thinking about opting out, though it may have been alarming –– if understandable –– if the newly elected captain had said anything to the contrary before the season had been postponed.
The star Buckeye defensive back is likely considering all options now, though his father’s latest comments seem to imply that playing college ball come January is still one of them.