Will Ohio State's versatile frontcourt be able to shut down the paint?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joey Brunk already has an idea of what playing for Ohio State would be like.

First, he was one of head coach Chris Holtmann’s original guys, playing at Butler for the first three seasons of his college basketball career. Second, he saw what the Buckeyes could do from the other bench, playing two years for Indiana, the latest of which he spent sidelined after back surgery.

Brunk’s impression of Ohio State was of a group that competed, that played hard and together, while caring about one another.

It wasn’t one of a group that had size issues.

“I never once watched and thought, ‘Oh, these guys are going to be pushovers because they are a little bit smaller,’” Brunk said.

But there was a size gap for Ohio State last season.

The Buckeyes did not have one rotation player who was taller than 6-foot-8. It did not have that prize rebounder low in the post. E.J. Liddell led the way with 6.7 per game, while Justice Sueing and Kyle Young each brought in more than five per game.

In 2020-21, Ohio State finished No. 7 in the Big Ten averaging 36.6 rebounds per game, finishing fifth with a plus-3 rebounding margin, significantly less than the top three: Illinois, Michigan and Purdue, which each had more than a plus-6 advantage on the boards.

That’s where Brunk comes in: a 6-foot-10 center that averaged 5.2 rebounds in an average of 19.6 minutes per game starting for the Hoosiers during the 2019-20 season.

To sophomore forward Zed Key, Brunk is a safety net, that guy that can match up against players like Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey.

“Joey’s very talented. His footwork is immaculate,” Key said. “If he gets the angle, he’s scoring the ball and you better stand your ground because he will shot fake you to death and you will just look dumb.”



