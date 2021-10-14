Will Ohio State's versatile frontcourt be able to shut down the paint?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joey Brunk already has an idea of what playing for Ohio State would be like.
First, he was one of head coach Chris Holtmann’s original guys, playing at Butler for the first three seasons of his college basketball career. Second, he saw what the Buckeyes could do from the other bench, playing two years for Indiana, the latest of which he spent sidelined after back surgery.
Brunk’s impression of Ohio State was of a group that competed, that played hard and together, while caring about one another.
It wasn’t one of a group that had size issues.
“I never once watched and thought, ‘Oh, these guys are going to be pushovers because they are a little bit smaller,’” Brunk said.
But there was a size gap for Ohio State last season.
The Buckeyes did not have one rotation player who was taller than 6-foot-8. It did not have that prize rebounder low in the post. E.J. Liddell led the way with 6.7 per game, while Justice Sueing and Kyle Young each brought in more than five per game.
In 2020-21, Ohio State finished No. 7 in the Big Ten averaging 36.6 rebounds per game, finishing fifth with a plus-3 rebounding margin, significantly less than the top three: Illinois, Michigan and Purdue, which each had more than a plus-6 advantage on the boards.
That’s where Brunk comes in: a 6-foot-10 center that averaged 5.2 rebounds in an average of 19.6 minutes per game starting for the Hoosiers during the 2019-20 season.
To sophomore forward Zed Key, Brunk is a safety net, that guy that can match up against players like Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey.
“Joey’s very talented. His footwork is immaculate,” Key said. “If he gets the angle, he’s scoring the ball and you better stand your ground because he will shot fake you to death and you will just look dumb.”
But he alone isn’t the savior, just an added piece to something that found success a season ago.
“A lot of times last year we were outsized at our position,” Young, who brought in 5.5 rebounds per game last season, said. “It’s not that it always negatively affected us. Having guys that are bigger and can battle inside and guys like Joey and Zed and other forwards, as well, it’s just going to be huge to have that depth to get guys in there and use those minutes.”
If anything, the presence of Brunk and the emergence of Key, who brought in 3.4 rebounds in just over 11 minutes per game a year ago, allows forwards like Young, Liddell and Sueing to expand their games, getting out of the paint and focusing on the overarching scope of the defense.
To Liddell, this is key heading into his junior season with the Buckeyes, leading a group that was one of seven Big Ten teams to give up more than 70 points per game allowed opponents to shoot 42.1% from the field a season ago
“I feel like on defense, we have to be more vocal and communicate and all be together,” Liddell said. “I think that will help us win, really.”
Bringing back the core contingent of its frontcourt from a season ago, Brunk already feels the group dynamic between him, Key, Young and Liddell at work, mixing and matching the strength and touch of Key’s looks in the paint to Young’s ability with the 3-ball, always being in the right place at the right time to Liddell’s talent putting him in the forefront of Ohio State’s success in 2021-22.
Ohio State’s frontcourt is much more versatile than it was a year ago, using a combination of skills both offensively and defensively that will only heighten once the paint is locked down.
“We believe everybody can play, everybody can go. We’re excited with the depth we have,” Young said. “We like our forwards to be very versatile, be able to move and kind of control the offense to a point, making actions happen and stuff like that.
“I think we have the right guys to do it all the way down the line.”