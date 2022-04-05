Will Ohio State have enough cornerbacks in 2022?

Ohio State has a lot of time left to prepare for the 2022 season, and head coach Ryan Day is already seeing progress from Jim Knowles’ defense.

He said the defense is more deep than the offense is through the first nine practices in spring, specifically calling out the amount of talent the Buckeyes have on the defensive line and at linebacker.

“You see signs that lead you down belief in what you are seeing,” Day said. “Every day, you have a pretty good idea of what’s going on. You have to go put it on the field.”

But talent doesn’t seem to be an issue. It’s numbers.

Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos submitted his notification to transfer Monday afternoon, leaving the Buckeyes with six scholarship cornerbacks on the roster: Cameron Brown and Denzel Burke — the presumed starters — along with Jordan Hancock, Jakailin Johnson, Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner.

So right now, Ohio State heads into the 2022 season with six scholarship cornerbacks, only four of which are not freshmen and two of which have recorded more than 31 snaps.

Comparatively, the Buckeyes come into the season with nine linebackers competing for two full-time spots in Knowles’ defense, even with Cade Stover moving back to tight end and Mitchell Melton moving to defensive end during spring practice.

Ohio State also has 12 safeties for three spots in Knowles’ safety-based defense, after Bryson Shaw elected to begin the process of entering the transfer portal Monday.

While Cavazos was not set up for much playing time, especially with the way Day and Knowles have been hyping up both Johnson and Hancock behind Burke and Brown during the spring, Ohio State now doesn’t have much room for error when it comes to the cornerback position.

Last season, the Buckeyes had eight different cornerbacks record snaps, including Marcus Williamson and Demario McCall, who both graduated, and Ryan Watts and Sevyn Banks, who entered the transfer portal. Ohio State also had five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary and Terrance Brooks decommit and go to Georgia and Texas, respectively, in the 2022 class.

Ohio State also has Andrew Moore and Cameron Kittle as non-scholarship options at cornerback.

Cavazos was the Buckeyes’ safety net at corner. So now what?

At safety, Ohio State have a few players who played all over the secondary prior to arriving in Columbus, including Marcus Hooker, who played linebacker, cornerback and safety, Jantzen Dunn, who played multiple defensive back spots, but is out for the spring, Andre Turrentine, who can play safety, nickel back and cornerback, and Cameron Martinez, who played multiple defensive back spots along with playing quarterback in high school.

The Buckeyes don’t have a lot of room to work with in terms of adding depth to its cornerback room, currently sitting with 89 players vying for 85 scholarship spots.

But Day made it clear Monday that there is still time.

“We still have a bunch of practices in August and the preseason to figure out where we are at, but we are certainly out to a good start and we have a good group over there,” Day said.

It’s a group, though that continues to get smaller and smaller at a position that Ohio State can’t really afford to lose anyone else.