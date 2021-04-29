With Ohio State head coach Ryan Day touting his linebacker corps as one of the strengths of the entire roster before the 2020 college football season, it was already evident that the unit was special.

That came into even clearer view after the season, as Justin Hilliard emerged in his sixth year to be every bit as impactful as the trio of Tuf Borland, Pete Werner and Baron Browning that began the year as starters.

On the day that the 2021 NFL Draft is set to get underway though, a quick glance through Ohio State draft history shows that the quartet could make one more stamp on the Buckeye program together should everything go according to plan this weekend.