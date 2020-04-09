Wilcoxson talks Ohio State in top eight, commitment timeline
Ohio State top 2021 defensive back target Kamar Wilcoxson discusses the Buckeyes' inclusion on his top 8 list and what the recruiting process looks like for him moving forward
It was just a couple weeks ago that Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2021 defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson decommitted from Florida and opened his recruitment back up, but the Rivals Top 250 prospect already has narrowed down his list of schools that he'll choose from when it comes time to sign his National Letter of Intent in December.
On Wednesday evening, Wilcoxson dropped the below Tweet, which listed LSU, Georgia, USC, Alabama, Auburn Florida, Tennessee, and Ohio State as the eight schools that will be in the running for his services moving forward.
it’s hard but i make it look easy, a crazy achievement . ⏳ pic.twitter.com/lP3os9llCO— 🪐 (@KamarWilcoxson4) April 9, 2020
