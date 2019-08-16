With 22 commitments in the hopper for the 2020 class, Ohio State has turned a lot of it's attention to the 2021 recruiting class, including recently hosting a number of rising junior football prospects.

One of those players that came to Columbus to see what the Buckeyes have to offer is Avon (CT) Old Farms OLB/DE James Wilborn Jr., who made a visit to campus on July 31. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder, who is originally a native of Michigan, holds offers from Boston College and Michigan thus far in the process, but is a name that many, including OSU, have on their board early on.

The July trip was the first for Wilborn to Ohio State, and the Bucks certainly left a lasting impression on the rising junior.