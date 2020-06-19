BuckeyeGrove - Why the Ohio State secondary could be a nonissue in 2020

It’s no secret that the Ohio State secondary is a primary topic of concern for those wondering if the Buckeye defense can once again resemble the stifling form it took last season. Nearly every starting defensive back left for the draft, and two of them were top 25 picks. The return of Shaun Wade at corner is a bastion of hope for the unit, but the question remains: just how ready are players like Sevyn Banks, Cameron Brown and Josh Proctor to step into starting roles for the first time next season, under a third different position coach in three years no less? In actuality, Kerry Coombs’ reunion with the program is much more indicative of stability than a state of flux, but he and Wade are not the only reasons why worrying about the Buckeye secondary might be premature at this juncture.

No stranger to new starters

Safety Malik Hooker intercepted seven passes and scored three touchdowns for Ohio State in his first year as a full-time starter. (Associated Press)

Replacing three starters seems daunting, but it’s only been a couple seasons since Ohio State did it in back-to-back years. In 2017, the Buckeyes were tasked with replacing cornerbacks Gareon Conley, Marshon Lattimore and safety Malik Hooker –– three players selected in the first 24 picks in the 2016 NFL Draft. How did Ohio State fare without those stars in the secondary? The pass defense did see a drop-off, but it wasn’t catastrophic. The Buckeyes allowed 172.2 yards through the air in 2016 and 195.9 in ’17. But even in 2016 the Buckeyes had to fill in for three starting defensive backs. Safeties Tyvis Powell and Vonn Bell as well as cornerback Eli Apple each said their goodbyes to the program with NFL futures of their own following 2015, and all the new starters did was take the pass defense from No. 18 to No. 7 in the country. Hooker played in just six games for the Buckeyes before taking over a starting safety role in 2016, a season in which he intercepted seven passes and scored three touchdowns. It’s a testament to the fact that most of the time, all the next-group-up needs is the chance to make plays in order to quiet speculation that they may not be as good as their predecessors.

Opposing pass attacks in 2020

Only three of Ohio State’s regular season opponents scheduled for 2020 possessed top 50 passing offenses a year ago.

Best 2019 pass offenses (Ohio State's 2020 opponents) National rank Team Avg. (Yards) Returning 2019 starter? No. 15 Indiana 302.4 Yes* No. 41 Oregon 258.2 No No. 50 Michigan 250.8 No

Indiana

The most prolific 2019 pass offense the Buckeyes will face in their first 12 games is Indiana, which averaged 302.4 yards through the air to place No. 15 in the country. That offense mustered just 10 points on the Buckeyes in a 41-point demolition last year, and the only touchdown came on a trick double-pass play thrown by a Hoosier wide receiver. Ohio State will likely see promising talent Michael Penix Jr. –– injured for last year’s matchup –– at quarterback for Indiana this season, which could make it a closer affair, but even three more touchdowns wouldn’t have saved the Hoosiers from a double-digit loss in 2019. The Buckeyes have gotten the better of the matchup on 24 consecutive occasions, and even a shaky day from the new Ohio State secondary probably won’t have much effect on the outcome this November.

Oregon

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyler Shough is expected to take over under center for Justin Herbert this season. (Tom Corno)

Oregon had the next-best pass attack of Ohio State’s 2020 opponents last year, as quarterback Justin Herbert led the Ducks to 258.2 passing yards per game to rank No. 41 in the country. But Herbert was a four-year starter and NFL Draft prospect who the Oregon offense won’t have the luxury of relying on when it faces the Buckeyes. A new quarterback will man the Ducks’ offense in 2020, as redshirt sophomore Tyler Shough is expected to take over the reins after just 15 pass attempts in his collegiate career. The last time Oregon had a first-time starter under center (Herbert in ’16), the team went just 4-8. These Ducks will be far better, as having potential No. 1 overall pick Penei Sewell at left tackle will aid in Shough’s transition, but the feeling out process could be highlighted by the early season clash with a team of Ohio State’s caliber.

Michigan

Dylan McCaffrey is the projected new starter at quarterback in 2020 after two years with Shea Patterson at the helm. ()

Michigan, which laid claim to the No. 50 passing offense in 2019, is in a similar position, as it will name a new starter at quarterback to replace Shea Patterson this season. The man for the job would appear to be redshirt junior and former top 10 pro-style quarterback prospect Dylan McCaffrey, who some were calling to supplant Patterson in the lineup this past season. He had his chance during Wisconsin’s dominant win over the Wolverines in September, but a viscous hit on a quarterback draw knocked McCaffrey out of the next several games with a concussion, and he only saw limited minutes in two more games the rest of the way. Under head coach Jim Harbaugh, first-year starters at quarterback have produced pedestrian statistics, as Jake Rudock is the only one to crack 3,000 yards in his first starting season. None have thrown more than 22 touchdowns. McCaffrey could break that mold, but much like Indiana, he’ll have to keep up with a Buckeye offense that has hung 118 points on the Wolverines in the past two meetings.

In conclusion