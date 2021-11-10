Why Ryan Day trusts C.J. Stroud's instincts in the Ohio State passing game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day was never a dual-threat quarterback himself.

He was a pro-style passer, one that broke nine records in his three seasons as the starting quarterback for the University of New Hampshire, including career pass completions (653) and career touchdown passes (53), along with most pass attempts in a single game (65).

But Day knows what it’s like to be a college quarterback. He knows how difficult it can be.

“You can tell someone what to do in the moment, but you have to trust your instincts,” the Ohio State head coach said.

It’s something he’s watched Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud do through eight games this season: keeping his eyes upfield, skating in and around the pocket, extending routes, pushing the ball upfield with strong throws.

Day’s job isn’t to tell Stroud exactly what to do in a given moment, saying those moments change constantly. Instead, it’s about putting the first-year starter in a position to keep the Ohio State offense ahead of schedule, even if it means tucking the ball and running.

“He’s very competitive and he can run,” Day said. “You have seen him do it before. He’ll continue to do it.”

But like Day, and the rest of the quarterbacks in the Ohio State room, running the ball is not Stroud’s first choice.

The head coach knows “running” quarterbacks have found success with the Buckeyes before, but also knows that in his offense, Ohio State does not run it as much as other programs.

For Day, that’s by design.

“I tell people that in recruiting: ‘We’re not going to go out there and go run you into the ground and get you hurt,’” Day said. “It’s a long season, but we have really good players on offense. When the time is right and we need to do it, we do it. But at the same time, putting our guys at risk for a long season is not something I want to do here.”