Why Ryan Day trusts C.J. Stroud's instincts in the Ohio State passing game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day was never a dual-threat quarterback himself.
He was a pro-style passer, one that broke nine records in his three seasons as the starting quarterback for the University of New Hampshire, including career pass completions (653) and career touchdown passes (53), along with most pass attempts in a single game (65).
But Day knows what it’s like to be a college quarterback. He knows how difficult it can be.
“You can tell someone what to do in the moment, but you have to trust your instincts,” the Ohio State head coach said.
It’s something he’s watched Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud do through eight games this season: keeping his eyes upfield, skating in and around the pocket, extending routes, pushing the ball upfield with strong throws.
Day’s job isn’t to tell Stroud exactly what to do in a given moment, saying those moments change constantly. Instead, it’s about putting the first-year starter in a position to keep the Ohio State offense ahead of schedule, even if it means tucking the ball and running.
“He’s very competitive and he can run,” Day said. “You have seen him do it before. He’ll continue to do it.”
But like Day, and the rest of the quarterbacks in the Ohio State room, running the ball is not Stroud’s first choice.
The head coach knows “running” quarterbacks have found success with the Buckeyes before, but also knows that in his offense, Ohio State does not run it as much as other programs.
For Day, that’s by design.
“I tell people that in recruiting: ‘We’re not going to go out there and go run you into the ground and get you hurt,’” Day said. “It’s a long season, but we have really good players on offense. When the time is right and we need to do it, we do it. But at the same time, putting our guys at risk for a long season is not something I want to do here.”
So in a run-pass option offense, is the choice as simple as handing the ball off to a running back or sitting in the pocket and waiting for a receiver to get open?
Not exactly.
It’s something that’s a common discussion in the Buckeyes’ offensive meetings, Day said, talking about what the best balance for Stroud is. But there is no hesitancy in Stroud’s ability to run the ball, saying there are times to tuck the ball, duck your head and use your physicality to get four or five yards.
“When the time is right and we have to do it, we will,” Day said.
However, with Stroud earlier in the season, there was some hesitancy from the quarterback himself.
The redshirt freshman revealed that in the Minnesota game, he suffered a separated AC joint on a hit, leading to him sitting out the Akron game to recover.
Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said Stroud tried to be smart as a runner, trying to minimize hits in space, but that Day never told the quarterback not to run.
Against Nebraska, Stroud actually decided to run off a run-pass option on two different third-down plays — one, Wilson said, he could have pitched for a first down, but showed decisiveness in taking it himself.
It’s that decisiveness that Day has seen from Stroud that led him to being Ohio State’s starting quarterback in 2021. It’s a decisiveness that Stroud has to have each time he’s behind center.
On paper, it looks like Ohio State’s offense has been out of whack. Day would agree with that, calling on the penalties and the tackles for loss in the run game as evidence for an offense that’s not clocking.
However, outside of the program, the attention is on the apparent imbalance between the pass game and the run game.
After attempting 34 pass attempts and 34 carries against Penn State Oct. 30, Stroud tied a season high with 54 pass attempts against Nebraska — 11 less than Day’s record at the University of New Hampshire — compared to 30 carries.
Internally, the imbalance is not the same, with Day saying that he considers screen passes as a part of the run game, those quick hitters to the outside that allows receivers to get out in space.
Day also said that not all of those 54 pass attempts were designed pass plays for Stroud.
“Nebraska certainly had an extra guy down for the majority of the game, so you saw a lot of RPO stuff where we were sticking it in there and throwing the ball out,” Day said. “Those are called runs, but when they put an extra guy in there, you have to spread out the field.”
That’s where the decision comes in for Stroud: to hand off, to pass or to tuck and run it himself.
It’s something Dwayne Haskins had to figure out in 2018, balancing his throw-first mentality in a run-pass option offense, opening up the run game a bit more later in his season, including a 15-carry, 59-yard game against Maryland in which he scored three touchdowns.
Haskins’ experience is something Day is reminded of when he looks at Stroud and his development. He sees a quarterback that’s young and growing, making good decisions, making mistakes, but taking initiative when the choice is up to him.
It’s a choice Day is used to. It’s a choice Day used to have to make when he was a quarterback.
But so far in Stroud’s young career, Day feels the redshirt freshman quarterback has been able to trust his instincts.
And to Day, it doesn’t matter what it takes to get there, but his goal for Stroud is to keep that offense ahead of schedule.
“You do what you think will give you the best chance to win the game,” Day said.