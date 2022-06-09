Brian Hartline was shocked when he watched Mylan Graham at Ohio State’s first recruiting camp of the summer.

What he saw was an explosive and dynamic receiver, one that would fit into his game plan, one that would fit into his track record of receivers.

But it was a receiver that didn’t have an offer.

“I was doing pretty good at the camp, and I was talking to Hartline and he was surprised that I didn’t have no offers or nothing,” Graham told Scarlet and Gray Report. “He said I was doing really well and he was shocked. He couldn’t believe I had no offers, so he gave it to me.”

Ohio State was Graham’s first offer, one that broke the seal for the 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver out of New Haven, Ind. and led to offers from Notre Dame, Michigan and Indiana.

But it was an offer to a player who was still learning how to be a receiver.