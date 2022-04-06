Why Ohio State needs Justice Sueing to return in 2022-23
Chris Holtmann had big plans for Justice Sueing in 2021-22.
Throughout the preseason, the Ohio State head coach was clear about how the offense was set to revolve around the redshirt senior and E.J. Liddell, giving the Buckeyes that positionless advantage with their size and scoring ability at all three levels of the floor.
After playing 31 minutes combined against Akron and Niagara in the first two games of the season off the bench, though, Sueing was never seen on the floor again, instead inheriting a spot at the end of the bench for the rest of the season with an abdominal injury.
As the season continued and Ohio State had more and more depth issues with game-by-game injuries to players like Zed Key, Eugene Brown III and Meechie Johnson Jr., along with the long-term injury to forward Seth Towns, Holtmann continued to say on countless occasions how much he needed Sueing back.
“We haven't had the team we thought we were gonna have all year, but when we've had the group that's helped us win games, we've been a really good team,” Holtmann said after Ohio State’s first-round win against Loyola Chicago. “We've had really good wins. And I'm not putting all of our losses on injuries, by no stretch. We played poorly at times at full strength. But they make a difference.”
Sueing is coming back to play for someone.
The Ohio State redshirt senior forward told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein that he will be returning for another season of college basketball, but that no other decisions have been made in terms of where.
The Buckeyes need all the help they can get.
Since losing to Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Liddell and Malaki Branham have both entered their names into the 2022 NBA Draft, with the latter declining to sign an agent, giving him the ability to return if he wanted. However, both are projected to be first round picks, likely leaving Ohio State without its main two scorers heading into next season.
The Buckeyes have already tried to make up some of that production, securing Wright State’s leading scorer Tanner Holden via transfer after averaging 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field and 34.1% from deep.
However, the Buckeyes are still in play for another piece or two to add in the transfer portal to round out its roster that includes Brown, Key, Johnson, Harrison Hookfin and Kalen Etzler returning, along with their fifth-ranked 2022 class.
Sueing is key for Ohio State heading into 2022-23.
If healthy, the forward is a piece to build around, showing an ability to take the ball out and lead the offense, while also setting up and bullying down low in the paint.
He has the capability of being anything Holtmann and his staff need him to be, giving the Buckeyes a level of positionless versatility with him in the starting lineup.
In 33 games with the Buckeyes, Sueing is averaging 10.5 points per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 33.8% from 3, while adding 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and nearly a steal per game.
That’s something to build around. That gives Ohio State another starter to fill in the gaps.
And Holtmann and company will take it if they can get it.