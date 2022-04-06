Why Ohio State needs Justice Sueing to return in 2022-23

Chris Holtmann had big plans for Justice Sueing in 2021-22.

Throughout the preseason, the Ohio State head coach was clear about how the offense was set to revolve around the redshirt senior and E.J. Liddell, giving the Buckeyes that positionless advantage with their size and scoring ability at all three levels of the floor.

After playing 31 minutes combined against Akron and Niagara in the first two games of the season off the bench, though, Sueing was never seen on the floor again, instead inheriting a spot at the end of the bench for the rest of the season with an abdominal injury.

As the season continued and Ohio State had more and more depth issues with game-by-game injuries to players like Zed Key, Eugene Brown III and Meechie Johnson Jr., along with the long-term injury to forward Seth Towns, Holtmann continued to say on countless occasions how much he needed Sueing back.

“We haven't had the team we thought we were gonna have all year, but when we've had the group that's helped us win games, we've been a really good team,” Holtmann said after Ohio State’s first-round win against Loyola Chicago. “We've had really good wins. And I'm not putting all of our losses on injuries, by no stretch. We played poorly at times at full strength. But they make a difference.”

Sueing is coming back to play for someone.

The Ohio State redshirt senior forward told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein that he will be returning for another season of college basketball, but that no other decisions have been made in terms of where.