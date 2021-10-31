Why Ohio State is satisfied with squeaking out a win against Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud can smile about it now.

Holding onto a slim 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback led his offense down the field and into the red zone. Once the Buckeyes reached the Penn State 20-yard line, the offense stalled: a three-yard rush by freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson on first down, an incompletion to Henderson on second down, a four-yard completion to sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on third down to set up fourth-and-short at the Nittany Lions’ 17-yard line.

Instead of trusting in his kicker Noah Ruggles, who hit field goals in the first and third quarters when red zone drives tired out before Ohio State could cash in for six points, head coach Ryan Day put his trust in his offense one more time, an offense that worked without a hitch for the past three games against Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana.

With the ball in his hands, with the opportunity to put Penn State away for good, Stroud underthrew senior wide receiver Chris Olave dramatically, giving Penn State the ball with a three-point deficit and the rest of the quarter to work with.

But Stroud can smile about that moment now, coming off a 33-24 victory at home against a top-20 opponent.

“The game of football is never perfect,” he said. “Do I want that one back? Hell yeah I do. I’m never going to get it back.”

Ohio State was nowhere near perfect Saturday night.

Day knows the Penn State film will be waiting for him, saying it’s filled with things to learn from, grow from and “pull our hair out from.” But Day’s focus Saturday night after the win was Ohio State’s grit, how he felt his team didn’t flinch, how he felt his team fought through mistakes.

“You are not trying to get style points against Penn State,” Day said. “That’s not how it works.”