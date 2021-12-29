Why Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown has 'unfinished business'

Cameron Brown didn’t want anyone else’s opinion on his future at Ohio State.

He didn’t speak much on it, participating in the program’s Senior Day before the Michigan State game, but still mulling over the best possible decision for him.

The redshirt junior cornerback sat down and prayed on it. He mad a pros and cons list, seeing both in whatever decision he ended up with. He didn’t look into projections for the 2022 NFL Draft, believing that if that was the decision he made, he would have an opportunity to at the next level.

Really, Brown believed he just had to follow his heart, knowing that what’s best for him would put him in the best situations to succeed.

Brown found that he had unfinished business to attend to at Ohio State.

“What really made up my mind was just a lot of stuff just didn’t sit right with me,” Brown said. “I felt like I had a lot more to prove here, and I felt like I could really help out the team.”

The wide receiver-turned-corner, who entered the 2021 season as Ohio State’s only returning starter from the 2020 team, will be back again in 2022, starting alongside freshman cornerback Denzel Burke.

And he has a lot to prove to himself and to other members of his room.

“I just want to develop as a player, as a leader,” Brown sad. “The leader role has really grown on me. I really don’t consider myself a leader yet, but eventually, over time, I think I can get there and help develop me and stuff.”