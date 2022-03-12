Why Marvin Harrison Jr. is still feeding off his Rose Bowl momentum
Marvin Harrison Jr. looked clearly bigger.
He was already a big freshman, a grown man as an outside receiver, standing at 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds. But there was something different about Harrison heading into his second spring.
He just seemed clearly bigger, something Harrison readily refuted, saying that he hasn’t put on much more weight, remaining in the 205-210 range like he was a season ago, saying he has trimmed his body fat, turning it into muscle.
He’s seen the pictures, though, the ones of him looking huge, looking like a matchup nightmare for any defensive back in the Big Ten
“I hope I’m just faster,” Harrison said. “One of the things I want to always work on is just get faster, get quicker. I feel like, where the game’s going now, receivers like mine are not big and slow anymore.”
Harrison was not slow when he last donned a helmet for the Buckeyes
For an offense that took the field without Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson for the first time, seemingly giving fans a glimpse into the future of what 2022 could bring, the Ohio State freshman was a problem. Whether he lined up on the outside or in the slot, he could not be stopped, bringing in 71 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on six receptions.
Was Harrison surprised in that performance, doubling his reception and his receiving yards total along with recording the first three touchdowns of his collegiate career?
No.
He was grateful and blessed to do it, knowing what stage he was on even if it wasn’t the stage the Buckeyes wanted to be on. But it was something he knew he could do when given the chance.
Harrison still talks to C.J. Stroud about that chance, not losing sight of what the game meant for him and his quarterback. The wide receiver saw a future. He saw what could be.
He saw an offense that hadn’t reached its ceiling,
It may have not been where Harrison wanted to be at the end of his first season. But it was still a stage to show what was coming.
“We’re feeling good, definitely motivated. Last year didn’t go how we really wanted it to, so we have a different mindset going into this year. It’s really to dominate,” Harrison said. “That’s the offensive mindset. C.J. has preached that to us. That’s really what our mindset is going into this spring.”
Satisfied is never a word Jaxon Smith-Njigba would use to describe Harrison.
He’s a worker, a competitor, going out in each practice and trying to win each battle he faces, trying to get better and better, making his already astronomically high ceiling even higher.
“Marvin’s been making plays ever since he got here,” Smith-Njigba said. “So for him to continue his every-day consistency is what blows my mind.
“Marvelous, that’s what I call him.”
To Emeka Egbuka, Harrison is his biggest competitor.
Both members of the 2021 class, they work together, building each other up as players every single day.
“We go back to the facility every single day, like every single day, every night,” Egbuka said. “We’re working on footwork, catching routes, talking through schemes and coverages and plays. And he’s just been right there with me.”
That’s just what it takes for Harrison.
He has shoes to fill, whether it’s those left of Wilson from last season, stepping up and filling the role of the X receiver on the outside, or those of his Hall of Fame father.
But it’s not pressure.
Harrison doesn’t feel outside pressure. He already has so much on himself, driving him to use that confidence, to build that momentum secured with each of his three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl.
It hasn’t worn out yet because Harrison hasn’t let it.
“I’m only going to put pressure on myself to do the best that I can do,” Harrison said.