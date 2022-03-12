Why Marvin Harrison Jr. is still feeding off his Rose Bowl momentum

Marvin Harrison Jr. looked clearly bigger.

He was already a big freshman, a grown man as an outside receiver, standing at 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds. But there was something different about Harrison heading into his second spring.

He just seemed clearly bigger, something Harrison readily refuted, saying that he hasn’t put on much more weight, remaining in the 205-210 range like he was a season ago, saying he has trimmed his body fat, turning it into muscle.

He’s seen the pictures, though, the ones of him looking huge, looking like a matchup nightmare for any defensive back in the Big Ten

“I hope I’m just faster,” Harrison said. “One of the things I want to always work on is just get faster, get quicker. I feel like, where the game’s going now, receivers like mine are not big and slow anymore.”

Harrison was not slow when he last donned a helmet for the Buckeyes

For an offense that took the field without Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson for the first time, seemingly giving fans a glimpse into the future of what 2022 could bring, the Ohio State freshman was a problem. Whether he lined up on the outside or in the slot, he could not be stopped, bringing in 71 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on six receptions.

Was Harrison surprised in that performance, doubling his reception and his receiving yards total along with recording the first three touchdowns of his collegiate career?

No.

He was grateful and blessed to do it, knowing what stage he was on even if it wasn’t the stage the Buckeyes wanted to be on. But it was something he knew he could do when given the chance.