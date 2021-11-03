Why Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the only offensive champion against Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The standard is simple: play more than 15 plays and earn an execution grade of 80%. That’s what makes you an Ohio State champion.

Head coach Ryan Day’s not going to sugarcoat that. He’s not going to change the requirements to make his team feel better after what he feels was a gritty win against a top-20 opponent.

That’s not how this works.

“Guys have to be held accountable, the position coach has to be held accountable for their units, each guy has to be held accountable and do their job over 80% for their execution, and that didn’t happen,” Day said. “If it does, it’s a whole different game.”

One offensive player graded out as a champion against Penn State: sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba — a six-time champion this season, who was also the offensive player of the game in the Buckeyes’ win against Maryland.

These grades are not something wide receivers coach Brian Hartline looks at. He feels the grades depend on the game plan, differentiating between which of his top three receivers is on the point of attack.

To him, those grades signify the idea of “Who’s game is it this game?”

“I think it’s hopefully the sign of a great offense and a good room that it’s hard to take away everybody and everybody’s going to be accountable when it’s their day,” Hartline said.

But Smith-Njigba does more for the offense than just catching a football.

Hartline calls him the best blocker in the room who’s dynamic in terms of changing direction along with ball skills that are “off the charts.”

Day says the sophomore is very quick inside, understands space and knows how to set guys up, also complimenting Smith-Njigba’s strong hands, competitive nature and toughness.