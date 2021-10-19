Why Jaxon Smith-Njigba is next in line to lead Ohio State's receiver room

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sometimes Jaxon Smith-Njigba just likes to watch what Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson do at wide receiver.

When the Ohio State sophomore steps up to the line of scrimmage, he tries to do what the pair do, taking things from their game, emulating skills that have hurt opposing pass defenses all year.

While Smith-Njigba describes both Wilson and Olave as very good teachers, that’s how he wants to be viewed by the younger players on the Ohio State roster.

“That’s what I’m pushing for. I’m pushing to be a leader, I’m pushing for people to look up to me and know I’m going to do it right on every rep,” Smith-Njigba said.

Smith-Njigba’s been invited into what was a pretty exclusive club.

Last season, Olave and Wilson combined for 1,452 of the team’s 2,100 total receiving yards — 69.1% — while bringing in 13 of quarterback Justin Fields’ 22 total passing touchdowns. Smith-Njigba, a freshman, brought in 10 catches for 49 yards, including a five-yard touchdown pass from Fields against Nebraska.

Through six games, the trio of Wilson, Olave and Smith-Njigba have 84 of Ohio State’s 125 total receptions (67.2%), 1,494 of Ohio State’s 2,113 total receiving yards (70.7%) and 16 of Ohio State’s 20 touchdown receptions (80%).

The trio is on pace to each record more than 900 yards receiving.

“You can have multiple guys,” Olave said. “Three of us are balling out. We have so many guys in the receiver room that can do the same thing. The top three guys are balling out, putting up numbers and having fun. It’s the place to be.”