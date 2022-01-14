Why did Ohio State make a defensive coaching overhaul?

All throughout the offseason, we at Scarlet and Gray Report will start the day by answering a question related to Ohio State football, whether it has to do with the team in 2022, recruiting or looking back at past teams and players.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day could barely speak after the Michigan game.

The Buckeyes knew what the Wolverines were going to do offensively, but they still couldn't stop it: allowing 297 yards and six touchdowns on 41 rushes compared with 20 pass attempts.

Day was frustrated.

"They feel like they can control the game when that happens," the Ohio State head coach said from the podium in Ann Arbor. "They stayed on schedule the whole time, and that was the recipe I’m sure they had to win the game. We weren’t able to stop that, and that was very, very disappointing, especially when you know they are going to do it.

"You have to take a hard look and figure out why that was."

Day took a hard look and decided to change absolutely everything.

Before the 2021 season was even complete, the overhaul began, with Ohio State hiring Jim Knowles — one of the most sought-after defensive coordinators in the country after turning Oklahoma State's defense around in three years into the statistically best defense in the Big 12 in 2021.

The rest of the defensive staff worked through the Rose Bowl, showing life in the second half, overshadowing a continuation of the defensive struggles Ohio State had against Michigan in the first half against Utah.



The dominoes then started to fall.

Ohio State play-caller and secondary coach Matt Barnes was named the Memphis defensive coordinator before he even left California after the Rose Bowl win.

Nearly two weeks later, Cincinnati cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano accepted the safeties coaching job with the Ohio State defensive staff, followed hours later with a hire of former Jacksonville Jaguars assistant and former Ohio State cornerback Tim Walton to coach defensive backs.

Both moves pushed out defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and linebackers coach Al Washington, the faces of the defensive struggles Ohio State attempted to overcome in 2021, the faces of Day's frustration as he sat at that podium in Ann Arbor.

Eliano's and Walton's hires and Coombs' and Washington's dismissals have not yet been confirmed by Ohio State's football program.

When Ohio State steps onto the field for the spring game, its defense will be a work in progress, one in transition, setting its new identity, its new culture. When the Buckeyes step onto the field Sept. 3 against Notre Dame, the expectation will be for the defense to be completely different, with no resemblance to the defense that plagued them for the last two years.

The only familiar face will be defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

That's the way Day wanted it.

He wants to ensure that Ohio State is not embarrassed again by its rival. He wants to ensure that Ohio State returns to Indianapolis, wins a Big Ten title and has a spot in either the Fiesta Bowl or the Peach Bowl: the two College Football Playoff sites for the 2022 season.

Anything else is unacceptable, which is what Day showed this offseason.

Ohio State needs something new defensively.

Now that it is seemingly set in place, the process of transformation begins.