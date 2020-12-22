COLUMBUS, Ohio -- No. 23 Ohio State enters its first ranked matchup of the season on Wednesday against a No. 11 Rutgers team that defeated then-No. 13 Illinois on Sunday.

The lone loss of the Buckeyes season came when the team was ranked No. 20 and on the road against unranked Purdue. Despite the ‘upset’ label that could be placed on that sort of game, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said Tuesday that the Big Ten Conference has a different level of depth compared to other conferences.

“It’s the greatest the league has been able to show when you talk about overall depth and NCAA Tournament teams,” Holtmann said. “Just the quality, top to bottom, of our league. I haven’t tried to politic for it to be categorized as the best league in the country, I just think it’s going to be us or the Big 12.”

