Why C.J. Stroud's injury reveal matters now

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In his Thursday interview on Big Ten Network, redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud revealed what had really been bothering him through the first part of the 2021 season.

It wasn't the same thing as it was during fall camp, which he said was a stressed rotator cuff. It was a new injury, one suffered during the Minnesota game on a hit right to that shoulder.

Stroud's ailment was a separated AC joint.

"Thank God it doesn’t need surgery. It heals on its own," Stroud said on BTN.

Now, he said, it's closer to 100%, crediting assistant athletic director for football sports performance Mickey Marotti for helping him heal along with the week of rest, siting out against Akron.

"He does a good job in the weight room, he definitely helps me get it back stronger, and it’s just one of those things that takes time,” Stroud said. “I’m definitely feeling a lot better.”

So why now?

It helps explain the struggles Stroud had in game against Oregon and Tulsa. Even when the numbers were there, the accuracy the redshirt freshman would show later in the season wasn't there, the confidence he showed to keep his eyes downfield and make plays even when he was being rushed wasn't there.

Since Stroud came back behind center against Rutgers, he's been a different quarterback.

In four starts since then, Stroud has thrown for 1,307 yards, 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. More importantly, he's completing 71.2% of his passes, much more efficient than the 62.2% completion rate he had prior to his one-game absence.

With Stroud closer to 100%, his potential in the pass game and for the Ohio State offense could potentially grow even more as the redshirt becomes more and more comfortable around the pocket and as he continues to work with his receivers in the passing game.