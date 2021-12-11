Why C.J. Stroud's Heisman finalist finish is just the beginning
There's only one thing C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young weren't competing for Saturday night: Who was best dressed?
The Ohio State redshirt freshman and Alabama sophomore sat side by side ahead of the 2021 Heisman Trophy ceremony, both southern California quarterbacks, friends who call each other and talk about everything other than football.
To Young, who was named as the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, to culminate the pair's relationship to this point, it's been "magical."
To Stroud, who continued the trend of being the fourth Ohio State player to be named a Heisman finalist since 2018, it's just a blessing.
"Just to be two talented Cali guys, growing up in this football world together, learning from each other, playing against each other, playing with each other," Stroud said. "It's really cool to have a brother like this who's doing the same thing I'm doing.
"When you have a brother like that, it's a great feeling. I'm really proud of him. I know he's proud of me."
Coming into the season, Stroud knew that this moment would be possible.
Winning the starting quarterback job at Ohio State out of fall camp, the redshirt freshman didn't have the expectations to make it to New York City, his first time in New York City. But he knew he had the pieces around him to help him her there.
" I kind of just wanted to play well and win games, really," Stroud said. "I feel like if you do those things, especially having the teammates I have, there’s definitely the possibility of being a Heisman finalist and being the best quarterback in the Big Ten.”
And he was.
The Ohio State redshirt freshman was top-seven in the country in passing efficiency (182.2), passing yards (3,862), yards per game (351.1), touchdown passes (38), yards per attempt (9.78), completion percentage (70.9), points responsible for (228) and total offense (348.4 yards per game).
His marks in passing efficiency, completion percentage and passing yards per game are the highest in a single season in Ohio State history. He has the second-most passing yards and third-most touchdowns in a single season in school history.
Stroud was named the Big Ten's Offensive Player, Quarterback and Freshman of the year, leading an Ohio State offense that was No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 points per game).
But it was more than just numbers for Stroud.
The Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback became a leader.
Developing into Ohio State's offensive leader
It didn’t matter that it was Stroud’s second game as Ohio State’s starting quarterback. He was forced to answer for what his team had just done.
The redshirt freshman put up the numbers: 484 passing yards, three touchdowns on four total scores for the offense. But it wasn’t enough.
He knew that, standing at the podium after the Buckeyes’ loss to Oregon.
“We’re not going to press. We’re not going to point fingers,” Stroud said. “It starts on my behalf to lead this team as a quarterback, so definitely I’ll do my part to help us get back to where I need to be.”
After a forgettable performance against Tulsa and a week off against Akron, a healthy Stroud began to follow up on that promise, throwing for 1,307 passing yards and 15 touchdowns in his next four weeks with no interceptions.
Against Purdue and Michigan State, Stroud only seemed to be getting stronger, with 793 passing yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception in two weeks, completing 86.3% of his passes.
By then, Stroud was a full-fledged Heisman candidate, leading his team to a chance at a Big Ten Championship game berth and its third-straight trip to the College Football Playoff. But things didn’t go as planned against Michigan either. While the redshirt freshman threw for 394 yards and two touchdowns, he couldn’t find consistent success against Michigan’s pass rush and was sacked four times.
Ohio State’s season was over. The Buckeyes fell short of their goal, and Stroud’s leadership returned, again putting it on full display.
“I know we came up short, but I’m still proud of my guys for fighting hard, trying to pull something magical out. Of course, at the end of the day, it’s the worst feeling you can possibly have. I know people probably hate me for it, but at the end of the day, I know, deep down in my heart, I put everything — I put my heart and soul, my body on the line — I put everything I possibly could on the line to win this game."
This was the mentality that Stroud has had since he was growing up.
It was the mentality, as Stroud recollected he had to work out, working himself until he couldn't anymore just so he could "make it."
This is the mentality Stroud plans to bring to Ohio State next season, with the vengeance of a loss to his team's rival.
For Stroud, next season is not about returning to New York City.
That's just the by-product of what would happen if he leads Ohio State to where he wants it to go in 2022.
"Just know that I love this team, I love Ohio State, I love Buckeye Nation,"
Stroud said. "And I know, every single day, I’m going to keep grinding just to get this win back."