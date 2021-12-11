Why C.J. Stroud's Heisman finalist finish is just the beginning

There's only one thing C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young weren't competing for Saturday night: Who was best dressed?

The Ohio State redshirt freshman and Alabama sophomore sat side by side ahead of the 2021 Heisman Trophy ceremony, both southern California quarterbacks, friends who call each other and talk about everything other than football.

To Young, who was named as the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, to culminate the pair's relationship to this point, it's been "magical."

To Stroud, who continued the trend of being the fourth Ohio State player to be named a Heisman finalist since 2018, it's just a blessing.

"Just to be two talented Cali guys, growing up in this football world together, learning from each other, playing against each other, playing with each other," Stroud said. "It's really cool to have a brother like this who's doing the same thing I'm doing.

"When you have a brother like that, it's a great feeling. I'm really proud of him. I know he's proud of me."

Coming into the season, Stroud knew that this moment would be possible.

Winning the starting quarterback job at Ohio State out of fall camp, the redshirt freshman didn't have the expectations to make it to New York City, his first time in New York City. But he knew he had the pieces around him to help him her there.

" I kind of just wanted to play well and win games, really," Stroud said. "I feel like if you do those things, especially having the teammates I have, there’s definitely the possibility of being a Heisman finalist and being the best quarterback in the Big Ten.”

And he was.

The Ohio State redshirt freshman was top-seven in the country in passing efficiency (182.2), passing yards (3,862), yards per game (351.1), touchdown passes (38), yards per attempt (9.78), completion percentage (70.9), points responsible for (228) and total offense (348.4 yards per game).

His marks in passing efficiency, completion percentage and passing yards per game are the highest in a single season in Ohio State history. He has the second-most passing yards and third-most touchdowns in a single season in school history.

Stroud was named the Big Ten's Offensive Player, Quarterback and Freshman of the year, leading an Ohio State offense that was No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 points per game).

But it was more than just numbers for Stroud.

The Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback became a leader.