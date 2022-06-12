All Will Smith Jr. wants to do this summer is work with Larry Johnson.

Ever since the 2023 defensive tackle committed to Ohio State in January, he’s been on the phone with his future defensive line coach multiple times a week talking about the little things, about what he should be working on before his time officially comes.

Even with his path to the next level set in stone, Smith is still learning and still growing. And living 20 minutes away, it just made sense for him to spend his summer on the Ohio State practice field.

“I feel like he definitely gives me extra pointers I feel like,” Smith told Scarlet and Gray Report. “He wants me to learn as much as I can, so I am going to all these camps.”