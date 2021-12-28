Who will fill in the gaps for Ohio State's Rose Bowl opt-outs?

Ohio State’s not going to look the same at either the Rose Bowl or in 2022. As the Buckeyes began on-site preparations for its matchup with Utah Saturday, four players announced that their collegiate careers were over: wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave along with redshirt junior offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and redshirt senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett. With it sparks changes for the wide receiver room, the offensive line and the defensive line, but changes that Ohio State thrives on: the “next-man-up” mentality. Here’s what those changes will look like Saturday in Pasadena compared to what they should look like in the 2022 season opener.

Wide receiver

Loss: Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson Rose Bowl replacements: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming, Marvin Harrison Jr. 2022 replacements: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming, Marvin Harrison Jr. This one was to be expected, and one where it was pretty cut and dry who was next in line. As the only remaining member of Ohio State’s trio of wide receivers that came within 64 yards of each getting 1,000 receiving yards, sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State’s leading receptions (80) and receiving yards (1,259) leader, will step up as the team’s No. 1 receiver starting at the Rose Bowl, garnering much of the attention from opposing pass defenses moving forward, including Utah’s, which is depleted, but has still allowed 195.3 passing yards per game. Waiting in the wings are freshmen Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr., each who have shown flashes of potential at points in their first seasons in both the offense and in special teams, along with Julian Fleming: the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the 2020 class, who has recorded seven catches in each of his first two seasons with the Buckeyes, including his first career touchdown against Michigan State this season, but now has the chance to step up. These wide receivers may have different names, but the expectations with the quarterback who led the No. 1 scoring and total offense in the country in 2021 remain the same: domination through the air. It’s a room that has the talent to not skip a beat.

Offensive line

Ohio State sophomore offensive guard Paris Johnson Jr. will likely move back to tackle in 2022. (Scott Stuart)

Loss: Nicholas Petit-Frere Rose Bowl replacements: LT Thayer Munford, LG Matthew Jones, C Luke Wypler, RG Paris Johnson Jr., RT Dawand Jones 2022 replacements: LT Paris Johnson Jr., LG Matthew Jones, C Luke Wypler, RG Harry Miller, RT Dawand Jones or Donovan Jackson This is a unit that could look dramatically different Saturday than it could at the start of fall camp in 2022. Against Utah, Thayer Munford is expected to move back to left tackle to finish up his collegiate career, with Matthew Jones filling in the open slot at left guard. The rest of the line — Luke Wypler at center, Paris Johnson Jr. at right guard and Dawand Jones at right tackle — is expected to remain the same. However, once Munford and possibly Dawand Jones leave — the right tackle said he was “50/50” in terms of making a decision to stay for another season or declare for the 2022 NFL Draft — there would be more spots up for grabs. Johnson is expected to slide over and take over his natural position at one of the tackle spots, depending on the status of Dawand Jones, with 2021 five-star tackle Donovan Jackson likely next in line if necessary. Matthew Jones would likely stay at guard, while Harry Miller, presumed healthy in 2022, could fill in Johnson’s vacancy at right guard. Lots of change could be on the horizon for an offensive line that helped Ohio State average 5.5 yards per rush and 186.2 rushing yards per game, while also allowing 17 sacks in 12 games with quarterbacks completing 69.8% of pass attempts.

Defensive tackle

Ohio State redshirt junior defensive tackle Taron Vincent (Scott Stuart)