The Buckeyes have picked up a pair of commitments for the class of 2022 in less than a week and it got us to thinking about who might be the next player to make the move and join Ohio State's top-ranked recruiting class of 2022.

We are still a couple of weeks away from the end of the recruiting dead period and the start of visits coming June 1st (with the first weekend official visits slated for June 4th) and what most assuredly will be a flurry of action, across the nation and most certainly for the Buckeyes.

How many commits might come over the course of the next eight weeks? That is a different topic of discussion as top prospects will be flying across the nation looking for their "next home".

Of course there is always the chance that a 2023 player could jump on board first and there is a very big name out there still in the transfer portal that Ohio State has been looking at. But none of that matters in this discussion.

No, we are focused on who's next up for the class of 2022 and the class of 2022 alone. We make our picks on who might be next man up.