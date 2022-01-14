Who is Ohio State's new safeties coach Perry Eliano?

Cincinnati’s secondary was one of the most exciting units in the country in 2021.

With players like Jim Thorpe Award winner Coby Bryant and All-American Athletic Conference First Team member Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner at cornerback, the Bearcats were close to unstoppable against the pass, finishing first in defensive pass efficiency (100.47), No. 2 in passing yards allowed (168.3), No. 3 in interceptions (18) and No. 4 in opponent completion percentage (53.5%).

This has been the story for Perry Eliano since he joined Luke Fickell’s staff as a cornerbacks coach in March 2020.

Since Eliano’s arrival, the Bearcats have won back-to-back AAC titles leading to a College Football Playoff appearance in the Cotton Bowl against Alabama.

Really, this is exactly what Ohio State needs.

And it’s exactly what Ohio State got, with the program confirming that Eliano would be Ohio State's next safeties coach in 2022.

“Perry’s work the last two years at Cincinnati speaks for itself,” Day said in a statement. “He has developed great players and has been a huge part of the Bearcats’ success. He has 15 years of collegiate experience coaching either safeties or cornerbacks and that was the kind of experience we were looking for. I look forward to welcoming Perry and his family to Ohio State University.”

The Buckeyes need all the help it can get in terms of the secondary.

In 2021, Ohio State allowed 246.2 passing yards per game — 12th best in a 14-team Big Ten — 6.9 yards per play and 21 passing touchdowns: one of five in the conference to allow more than 20, along with Rutgers, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan State.

Ohio State had the ninth best defensive pass efficiency, with a 129.7 rating, 29.23 points higher than Cincinnati’s rating in 2021, with an opponent completion rate of 61.6%, one of four teams to have a completion rate higher than 60%, along with Northwestern, Michigan State and Indiana.

But this success Eliano has cultivated has not been a one-season fluke at Cincinnati.