Who could be Ohio State's next commit in the 2023 class?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Ohio State made a splash Monday.
The Buckeyes secured a commitment from the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 5 player in the 2023 recruiting class in Carnell Tate: their first five-star player in the class.
So what comes next for head coach Ryan Day and the rest of his staff? Let's take a look at who may be at the top of the board heading into the final weeks of June and into July.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news