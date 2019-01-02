PASADENA, Calif.--Throughout the season for the Buckeyes, it was always a tale of two different sides of a coin. The offense was a dynamic part of the team and the most prolific offense Ohio State had ever seen, while the defense struggled at a pace that had not been seen in Ohio State history in terms of giving up yards.

However, an unfortunate incident with an ejection of Jordan Fuller against Nebraska on November, 3rd opened the door for sophomore Brendon White to walk through a make a difference for the Buckeye defense and add an aspect that has been missing from a defense that everyone expected to be lights out after last year's Cotton Bowl victory over USC.

White said that game where he went into the action in the second quarter a made 13 total tackles, eight solo tackles and two tackles-for-loss was a testament to persistent he is to keep working to get on the field and be ready when your number is called.

"My teammates and my family, always supporting me, always having my back and pushing me through adversity," White said. "When I got that opportunity, my biggest thing was to take advantage of it and not let go of it."