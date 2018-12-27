LOS ANGELES-- The month of December marks a time where college players leave school in a couple capacities. Either they graduate as seniors or they attempt the massive leap to the NFL after three years and take their chances, or stay in school to add another layer of experience in preparation for their impending jump to the pros.

Ohio State already saw their best defensive player, Nick Bosa, declare for the NFL Draft mid-season because of a core muscle injury following that he didn't believe it to be beneficial to raise his draft stock any more than it stood as Bosa is projected to be the number one overall pick.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones declared earlier this month, but instead of sitting out of the upcoming Rose Bowl for the Buckeyes, he has chosen to play one last time to finish the season with the teammates that he has gone to war with each and every game and practice.

Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano said the fact that Jones is coming back for a final game is huge for the defense adding that veteran presence along the defensive line in such a big game.



"It's huge because he's such a good player," Schiano said. "That's number one. And I think from the standpoint of the brotherhood, I think the players really appreciate -- his teammates appreciate him coming out and playing. And I think Dre'Mont will be a force."