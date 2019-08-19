COLUMBUS, Ohio – Now that the quarterback position is settled, or at least for the first snap of the first game if you take head coach Ryan Day directly at his word, there are some other position battles that are left to be determined for the 2019 Buckeyes.

There are not too many spots that are up for debate but right tackle, safety across from Jordan Fuller and back-up running back behind JK Dobbins are all positions that people are wondering about.

It took the Buckeyes most of training camp to name a starting quarterback, even if many felt that the decision was obvious, don’t look for Day to jump and declare anyone just quite yet for the other spots.