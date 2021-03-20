Ohio State ended its season getting burned by the fire it couldn’t help but play with time and time again over the past month.

The Buckeyes engaged in one razor-thin nail-biter after another in the final nine-game stretch of the season, which came to a premature end with something of a whimper in a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts on Friday. While Ohio State had previously proven it could beat just about anyone in the country, the Buckeyes had also all-too-routinely displayed tendencies that hinted to the fact that they could lose to just about anyone as well.