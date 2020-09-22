BuckeyeGrove - Which team has the clearest path to the Big Ten Championship?

The Big Ten released its 2020 condensed schedule in entirety on Saturday morning, plotting the eight-game path to the conference’s championship week in mid-December. The schedule does not include any bye weeks and is 100 percent conference games. There are no warm up contests against MAC schools and no “buy games.” Once Oct. 24 arrives, it’s Big Ten versus Big Ten for nine consecutive weeks. Now that every matchup for every team is documented, who has the easiest path to the Big Ten Championship? The route for each contender is heavily dependent on its pair of cross-division games. Let’s look at which title-chaser has the easiest sprint to the finish.

The Big Ten Conference announced today the schedule for the 2020 football season, including an eight-game Conference-only schedule starting the weekend of October 24 plus a ninth game for all 14 teams during a newly created Big Ten Champions Week the weekend of December 19. pic.twitter.com/jaDXMhh2C8 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 19, 2020

East

The two Big Ten favorites (at least according to the preseason AP Top 25) come from the East. Ohio State is the only conference school to make the College Football Playoff more than one time. It entered the season slotted as a consensus top-two team in the country.

The Buckeyes are joined at the top by Penn State, in what could be the Nittany Lions’ best chance to take the East Division crown.

We won’t have to wait very long to see the marquee divisional matchup- Ohio State travels to Happy Valley on Halloween in Week 2 of the modified schedule. The game represents both teams’ biggest opportunity to make a statement to the CFP selection committee.

With no fans, the crushing home field advantage of Beaver Stadium is neutralized, taking away from James Franklin's hopes of finally dethroning his neighbors to the west. Still, the game may be the biggest on the 2020 Big Ten schedule.

Neither team has a more challenging game in the regular season. Ohio State has taken seven of the past eight meetings, but the past four have been decided by an average of four points- it will be a close game.

Beyond the meeting with one another, both teams have relatively smooth sailing into the postseason. The combined record of Ohio State’s 2020 opponents last season was 51-50. Penn State holds the strength of schedule advantage, with a cross-division contest against Iowa versus Ohio State’s against Illinois. Still, with an identical schedule minus one game, the two front-runners’ paths to Indianapolis (or wherever the Big Ten Championship is) after Week 2 are both wide open. Michigan is a distant No. 3 in the East- a trip to Minnesota looms in week one and it has to play in Columbus in the final week of the season. The Wolverines have not won in Ohio Stadium since the final months of the Clinton administration. Entering the season, it’s a two-team race- one that could be decided before the Big Ten reaches Week 3.

When one of Ohio State or Penn State inevitably loses on Halloween, the other has a straight shot to CFP contention.

West

Wisconsin has made the Big Ten Championship in six of its nine years. (Darren Lee Photography)

Since the Big Ten moved to the East and West divisional format in 2014, the West has won a grand total of zero Big Ten Championship games. Wisconsin has come up short four times in six years and Iowa and Northwestern split the remaining two losses. The West had three teams in the preseason AP Poll entering this season: Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa. That trifecta that finished one-two-three in 2019 again makes up the division’s main contention group in 2020. Each team plays the requisite six games against its divisional foes. It’s the two games against the East that will decide who enters week nine in first place.

The reigning champion of the West, Wisconsin, travels to Michigan, a team it trounced last season, and has a home contest against an emerging Indiana team.

Iowa is home against Michigan State in week three and makes the intimidating trip to Penn State just two weeks later. The first three weeks of November is the toughest stretch for any team in the West: home against the Spartans, at Minnesota, at Penn State. Finally, Minnesota. Last season’s breakout squad starts off with Jim Harbaugh and Michigan- a season-defining contest. The Golden Gophers' away contest comes just a week later, against Maryland, a team that has not made a bowl game since 2014.



West contenders' cross-division games Team Home (Week) Away (Week) Combined 2019 records Iowa

Michigan State (3)

Penn State (5)

17-9 Minnesota Michigan (1)

Maryland (2)

12-13 Wisconsin

Indiana (7)

Michigan (4)

17-9