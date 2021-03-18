On any given night in the cutthroat 2020-21 Big Ten Conference, even a team like Ohio State could be expected to lose to any number of teams. In the NCAA Tournament, however, the Buckeyes could –– in theory –– be projected to beat their first three opponents, if all you are taking into consideration is the higher seed.

The No. 2 seed in the South region, Ohio State opens play against No. 15 Oral Roberts on Friday, and would not face a team with a higher seed than itself until the Elite Eight, when the Buckeyes could run into No. 1 seed Baylor.

ALSO: 10 players to watch in the South region of the NCAA Tournament

As often is the case in March though, it's more than possible for an upset to take place before then. But which team has the best shot to send Ohio State to an early exit from the bubble in Indianapolis?

That's what we're looking at today, as we preview how five of the seven teams that Ohio State has a chance to see in the first three rounds match up with the Scarlet and Gray.