BuckeyeGrove - Which programs are recruiting 2021 cornerbacks the best?

Which programs are recruiting 2021 cornerbacks the best?
Commitments are still coming in like crazy, so it’s a great time to analyze which teams are recruiting the best at each position for 2021. Here’s my take on the cornerbacks.
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
*****
*****
1. OHIO STATE
As expected, the Buckeyes are killing it at cornerback, with Jakailin Johnson leading the way, followed by Denzel Burke and Jantzen Dunn, who has a chance to be a big corner. This is a deep group, even with the loss of Devonta Smith, who flipped to Alabama.
*****
2. TEXAS
The Longhorns have Ismael Ibraheem and Jamier Johnson as a 1-2 punch at corner, and Billy Bowman could play corner or safety or wide receiver - or whatever he wants.
*****
3. NORTH CAROLINA
Tony Grimes is a five-star and the top cornerback in the country. He alone makes this a special cornerback class. Add in Tymir Brown and Dontavius Nash, who could play corner or safety, and you have a very good group.
*****
4. FLORIDA
The Gators always recruit the cornerback position well, and Jordan Young and Clinton Burton are an excellent duo. Kamar Wilcoxson could be a big corner or he could play safety.
*****
5. FLORIDA STATE
The ‘Noles are still building recruiting momentum under new head coach Mike Norvell, but they’ve done well at cornerback. Hunter Washington and Omarion Cooper are a very good combo, and Kevin Knowles could play cornerback as well.
*****
ODDS AND ENDS
Philip Riley is a great get from Florida for Notre Dame, and Ryan Barnes is a big kid who is raw but with a lot of upside. ... Michigan State has a really solid combination in Charles Brantley and Antoine Booth. ... Latrell McCutchin is the only pure corner for Oklahoma so far, but he’s a big-time get and someone Nick Saban coveted when he was committed to Alabama. ... Oregon has Jaylin Davies from California and Darren Bankins can also play corner....Minnesota has Avantae Dickerson as an elite corner, and Steven Ortiz could play cornerback or safety.