Which Ohio State team will show up when the spectacle returns to Columbus?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The last time all eyes in the college football world were on Columbus, things didn't go well.

It's something Ryan Day has not forgotten.

It was just a month-and-a-half ago. The Ohio State head coach soberly walked to the podium after a one-score loss to Oregon and acknowledged the 100,482 people in attendance that watched it happen.

“I’m very disappointed we weren’t able to pull out the victory for everybody who came today. It was a great crowd,” Day said, shaking his head.

It was a top-10 matchup, Ohio State’s first opportunity to showcase its College Football Playoff-bound dominance on a national stage. Instead, it turned into Day’s first loss as a head coach in the regular season, the first time the head coach’s season did not end as a result of a loss.

It was the first time Day would have to respond immediately, and to him, it felt awful.

It was unacceptable.

“In times like this, there’s a lot of finger pointing that goes on,” he said after the loss. “When things go well, it’s easy to lead, but when things don’t go well, it’s when you have to show resolve and resilience.

“This is not fatal, but it certainly hurts.”