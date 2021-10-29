Which Ohio State team will show up when the spectacle returns to Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The last time all eyes in the college football world were on Columbus, things didn't go well.
It's something Ryan Day has not forgotten.
It was just a month-and-a-half ago. The Ohio State head coach soberly walked to the podium after a one-score loss to Oregon and acknowledged the 100,482 people in attendance that watched it happen.
“I’m very disappointed we weren’t able to pull out the victory for everybody who came today. It was a great crowd,” Day said, shaking his head.
It was a top-10 matchup, Ohio State’s first opportunity to showcase its College Football Playoff-bound dominance on a national stage. Instead, it turned into Day’s first loss as a head coach in the regular season, the first time the head coach’s season did not end as a result of a loss.
It was the first time Day would have to respond immediately, and to him, it felt awful.
It was unacceptable.
“In times like this, there’s a lot of finger pointing that goes on,” he said after the loss. “When things go well, it’s easy to lead, but when things don’t go well, it’s when you have to show resolve and resilience.
“This is not fatal, but it certainly hurts.”
Those eyes will be on Columbus again Saturday night: a primetime spectacle chronicling Ohio State's first ranked matchup since the second game of the season.
To many, this is a different Ohio State team, one that checks all the boxes that Day listed after the Oregon loss.
He has a balanced offense, one with a quarterback that’s come out of his shell after resting during the Buckeyes’ win against Akron and exploding into a Heisman Trophy contender; handing the ball off or passing to a cast of characters that have been the faces of offensive consistency: making plays no matter how many times they touch the football.
He has a defense that’s young, but has learned to get to the quarterback and stop the run — having not allowed a rushing touchdown since that afternoon in September. It’s a defense that has learned to force opposing offenses to become one-dimensional, eliminating big plays in the passing game.
But it’s a group that Day doesn’t want to forget what happened against Oregon. It’s a group that, because of that loss, has no more second chances.
One more game like that is fatal.
Saturday night, this will be on the forefront of Day’s mind while he leads a team right back in contention onto its home field in the midst of a sea of scarlet.
“It goes back to the fundamentals and having the discipline to stay locked in, to maintain our confidence, but be disciplined enough and humble enough to understand that all it takes is one Saturday,” Day said. “Your season could be ruined. It’s something we always talk about and stay locked in about. That makes us disciplined.”
In Ohio State’s six wins since its loss to Oregon, Day has watched a team learn from its mistakes, make changes in personnel, scheme and coaching. The Buckeyes have pretty much started from scratch, beginning to build something back up.
With each touchdown pass from redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud or touchdown rush by freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson, with each tackle by sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman or sack by freshman defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, confidence is built.
Heading into its first real test since Oregon, facing a top-10 scoring defense in the country, one of two teams that have allowed less than 10 touchdowns this season, Ohio State is confident.
But it’s also humble because the Buckeyes have been humbled.
"We learned our lesson early in the season,” Day said on his radio show Thursday. “We're scarred from that.”