Which Ohio State players could enter the NFL Draft early next season?

Which players could leave Ohio State after the 2022 season and enter the NFL Draft a season early?

Every year, for Ohio State, there’s a mass exodus of players exiting the program to enter their name into the upcoming NFL Draft. 2022 was no different. Even before the Rose Bowl, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere announced their intentions to sit out the final game of the season to prepare for the next level. It also proved to be the final game for defensive end Tyreke Smith, offensive lineman Thayer Munford, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson, who did not play in the game due to injury, cornerback Demario McCall and running back Master Teague III, along with more-than-likely draft participant cornerback Sevyn Banks, who has not let his intentions known publicly, but participated in Ohio State’s senior day. Next year will be the same, with players like defensive end Zach Harrison, cornerback Cameron Brown and offensive lineman Dawand Jones approaching their final season with the Buckeyes. However, there are a few that could have the opportunity to leave for the NFL a year early. For a few on the roster heading into 2022, here’s what it would take to get there.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

This is as sure-fire of a first-round prospect as Ohio State has on its roster heading into 2022. Without Wilson or Olave in the Rose Bowl, Jaxon Smith-Njigba shined as the face of the Buckeye offense, breaking record after record in his 15-reception, 347-yard and three-touchdown performance against Utah. While WIlson and Olave rightfully put themselves in the conversation of first-round draft picks in 2022, Smith-Njigba led Ohio State with 95 catches (15 more than anyone on the roster) and 1,606 receiving yards (548 receiving yards more than anyone on the roster), along with nine touchdowns. To many, the Rockwall, Texas native already looks like a sure thing, possibly even a first round pick after the performance. What Smith-Njigba can do in his junior season is build up the offense around him, catapulting the players around him like wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming, along with TreVeyon Henderson in the run game, into high-profile options in the offense while he gets all the attention whether he plays slot or on the outside. According to mock drafts released by Pro Football Network and Walter Football this month, Smith-Njigba is listed in the top five in each. Smith-Njigba’s connection with quarterback C.J. Stroud will be at the center of attention for the majority of the 2022 season. At its best, it could bring himself up to being a top-10 draft pick in 2023.

QB C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud was the first Ohio State quarterback to throw for more than 500 yards in a single game. (Scott Stuart)

While Smith-Njigba is already a first-round pick in the eyes of many, his quarterback may be the one with the highest ceiling out of anyone on the roster. After finishing fourth in the voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy, something he said will fuel him greatly moving forward, Stroud was other-worldly in the Rose Bowl, completing 80.4% of his passes for 573 yards — the first quarterback in Ohio State history to eclipse 500 yards in a game — with six touchdowns and an interception. According to two mock drafts by Pro Football Network and Walter Football released in 2022, Stroud is the No 1 overall pick, ahead of fellow quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young. Stroud is expected to take a huge leap in 2022, continuing his progression as one of the most accurate passers in college football taking advantage of a stacked wide receiver room and an exciting running back with a year under his belt. Stroud could lead the nation’s No. 1 offense again in 2022, one that NFL coaches will be dying to see work in the NFL.

OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. could be moving back to tackle in 2022. (Scott Stuart)

Paris Johnson Jr. was projected as a first-round pick ever since Ohio State signed him out of Princeton High School in Cincinnati as a five-star tackle in the 2020 class. And heading into 2022, he will get the first chance to play his natural position. For the past two seasons, Johnson has played guard, filling in where position coach Greg Studrawa needed him. Now, with Petit-Frere off to the NFL, Johnson will likely slide to the outside for the first time in his college career. Johnson’s draft stock will depend on how he transitions back to his natural position on the outside and how he responds facing edge rushers for the first time in a game since high school. If he responds well, opposite another returning tackle in Jones in the other side, Ohio State’s offensive line could have two high-profile draft options coming in for 2023. Mock drafts by Pro Football Network and Walter Football have Johnson in the top 20 picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

S Ronnie Hickman

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman was the team's only defender with 100 tackles last season. (Scott Stuart)

Ronnie Hickman was all over the field for Ohio State in 2021. He was the Buckeyes’ only defensive player with 100 tackles, the next-closest coming from Tommy Eichenberg with 64. He brought in a sack, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Wherever the ball was, Hickman was seemingly there. With a changing defensive landscape, Hickman will have to find his role again, working with players like fellow safety Tanner McCallister, who worked with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles at Oklahoma State. But with the way Knowles turns around defenses, Hickman could have the chance to turn some heads, especially with the consistency he had for Ohio State this past season, something that NFL teams love to see

LB Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg finished second with 65 tackles in 2021. (Scott Stuart)