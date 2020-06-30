BuckeyeGrove - Which five programs are recruiting RBs the best in 2021?

It’s the end of June and commitments are still coming in like crazy, but it’s also a great time to analyze which programs are recruiting the best at each position for 2021. Here’s my take on the running backs.

1. OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes easily lead the way with Virginia running back Treyveyon Henderson and North Carolina running back Evan Pryor. Both are elite, Rivals100 prospects with speed, agility and sneaky strength.

2. CLEMSON

With Will Shipley the nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back committed and Phil Mafah as a big, downhill guy in the Rivals250, this is a great 1-2 punch for Clemson. Shipley can do it all in the offense and Mafah can wear a defense down. Things just keep getting better for the Tigers.

3. TENNESSEE

The Vols have a very good 1-2 punch with Cody Brown out of Georgia being a top five back in the nation and North Carolina product Jaylen Wright being explosive in the run and passing game.

4. NORTH CAROLINA

There are some other classes out there with multiple running backs, but the value DeAndre Boykins brings as an in-state prospect with great versatility puts North Carolina on this list.

5. LSU