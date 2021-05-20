Ohio State might own the all-time record for total first-round NFL Draft picks, but it’s been almost a quarter-century since a Buckeye went No. 1 overall.

As things stand ahead of next year’s cycle, no Ohio State player is definitively tracking to become the first No. 1 overall Buckeye since Orlando Pace in 1997. However, there is one member of the Scarlet and Gray roster that currently sits among the 10 players with the best odds to be selected first in the 2022 draft.