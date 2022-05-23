Which 2022 offensive players are joining Ohio State this summer?

The rest of Ohio State's 2022 class is set to arrive this summer. With 11 of the 21 members of the Buckeyes' No. 4 recruiting class joining the team for spring workouts, the remaining 10 — six on offense and four on defense — will join the team and prepare for the start of fall camp in August. What should each player expect when they first arrive? Here's a look at the offensive linemen, wide receivers and running back that are each set to officially begin their college football careers in the coming weeks.

OL Carson Hinzman

Ohio State needed a center. The Buckeyes may have a starter in the middle of their offensive line for the next three seasons in Luke Wypler, but the rest of the depth chart looks a bit bare, including guard Jakob James and walk-on center Toby Wilson rounding out the depth chart. In Carson Hinzman, the four-star lineman who was the No. 1 center in the 2022 class, the Buckeyes get depth at a spot where they don't have much. The Hammond, WI native has the size at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds to make an impact from the very beginning as one of the taller inside linemen on Ohio State's roster. However, there could be an opportunity for Hinzman to get his first snaps at either of the other inside spots behind Donovan Jackson and Matthew Jones. Ohio State doesn't have much depth on the offensive line outside the starting five, James and Josh Fryar, who was injured and missed much of spring ball. Depending on how he adapts to the college level and how he fills out in his first experience in Mickey Marotti's weight room, Hinzman could find himself in the eight or nine players rotating in on the line, taking a step up heading into 2023.

OL Avery Henry

Avery Henry is the kind of lineman Ohio State wants at the end of its offensive line. The former three-star tackle fills the role that players like James, Trey Leroux, Dawand Jones and Thayer Munford have been in the Buckeyes' recruiting classes before: the low-rated lineman with the raw skills or frame to succeed at the next level who comes in as a sort of project for Justin Frye and the rest of his staff, Standing at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds, Henry already has the size to rival players like Jones and Paris Johnson Jr. at tackle, but he's not the polished tackle that could find his way into the starting lineup right when he arrives on campus. In a room where Ohio State continues to look for depth from options that have rarely seen the field since they first arrived like Grant Toutant, Zen Michalski or Ben Christman, there is an opportunity for Henry if he acclimates well to the next level, just like the other offensive linemen in the 2022 class, even though the St. Clairsville, OH native will likely slot in behind George Fitzpatrick, who arrived as an early enrollee.

WR Kojo Antwi

Kojo Antwi is built like an Ohio State receiver right out of Lambert High School in Suwanee, GA. Coming in at 6-foot, 188 pounds, the No. 29 receiver in the 2022 class already has shown his speed and elusiveness at the high school level, quickly changing directions and getting open against some of the best cornerbacks in the class at the All-American Bowl this past winter. But in a room filled to the brim with developed options outside of the starting three, including Jayden Ballard, Julian Fleming, Kamryn Babb and Xavier Johnson — players who have waited their turn to make an impact in the Ohio State offense — Antwi could be waiting a bit to see the field on offense, but shows the speed to possibly follow in the footsteps of Chris Olave and Terry McLaurin at gunner on special teams.

RB Dallan Hayden

Dallan Hayden has experience being the main back. At Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, TN, the 6-foot, 192-pound running back shined, recording more than 4,000 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns over the course of his junior and senior seasons. But Hayden will not be expected to take those kind of touches in his first season at Ohio State, sitting behind TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor, who are all vying for touches heading into 2022. Hayden will see the field for the Buckeyes likely in small increments early in the season, showing his physicality and his burst of speed through contact at the line of scrimmage. But in a full room, it's hard to expect much more from the freshman outside of the four games before a player can redshirt a season.

WR Kaleb Brown

There's a reason why Kaleb Brown is the top-ranked receiver in the Buckeyes' 2022 class, getting the attention of teams like Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan and Wisconsin. It's his potential for pliability inside of the offense, his versatility to give the Buckeyes whatever they need at a given point. Built at 5-foot-11, 183 pounds, he is a shorter receiver than Brian Hartline and Co. usually take, but as a slot receiver and a player that's known to line up in the backfield at points, Brown could be an option giving the offense a different look, similarly built to Curtis Samuel out of high school. With that potential for versatility, Brown could find his way onto the field more quickly, coming in with a bigger body than both Kyion Grayes and Caleb Burton, who could find themselves in the depth chart at slot receiver. But with players like Emeka Egbuka and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in front of him, Brown's turn in the offense may not come until 2023 or later.

OL Tegra Tshabola