Which 2022 defensive players are joining Ohio State this summer?

The rest of Ohio State's 2022 class is set to arrive this summer. With 11 of the 21 members of the Buckeyes' No. 4 recruiting class joining the team for spring workouts, the remaining 10 — six on offense and four on defense — will join the team and prepare for the start of fall camp in August. What should each player expect when they first arrive? Here's a look at the defensive ends, defensive tackle and safety that are each set to officially begin their college football careers in the coming weeks.

DT Hero Kanu

Much like Avery Henry on at offensive tackle, Hero Kanu comes in as more of a project at defensive tackle than a game-ready option from Day 1 on campus. The 6-foot-5, 293 pound four-star out of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA has only been playing American high school football for two years after being born in Germany. Even in his short amount of time playing in the middle of his defensive line at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, he's shown a level of flexibility and explosion, winning the line of scrimmage consistently. While Ohio State has some work to do to build up the defensive tackle position, Larry Johnson does have experience in the middle, from veterans Jerron Cage and Taron Vincent to younger options like Tyleik Williams, Mike Hall and Ty Hamilton with high ceilings. Expectations are high for Kanu, but not immediately.

DE Omari Abor

Omari Abor looks like an Ohio State defensive end. He's 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, matching the mold of former 2021 five-star J.T. Tuimoloau, who made his presence known despite not joining the Buckeyes until July. Abor's projected as a true defensive end: that large strong presence on the outside coming from the talent-rich area of Dallas-Fort Worth. Abor won't be expected to make an impact early on for the Buckeyes, sitting behind options like Tuimoloau, Zach Harrison, who could find himself on both ends of the defensive line, Tyler Friday, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and even early-enrollee Caden Curry.

S Sonny Styles

Jim Knowles already knows where he wants Sonny Styles. The Ohio State defensive coordinator sees the 6-foot-5, 216-pound five-star athlete roaming the defensive backfield, serving both as a boundary and free safety, stepping up into the box when he needs to and going out into coverage when he needs to. Styles is versatility by definition, what Knowles is looking for in a defensive player: someone who can be placed wherever he needs him in a defense with the potential of making a play. While he's coming to Ohio State a year early, reclassifying from 2023 to 2022, Styles could have a bit of a wake-up call when he first arrives, adjusting to college football a year earlier than most. However, with his size and stature, Styles could have the chance to play immediately in a safeties room that has a need for more game-ready talent with the loss of both Bryson Shaw and cover safety Lejond Cavazos to the transfer portal. Jantzen Dunn or Jaylen Johnson could fill that role for the Buckeyes, but so could Styles, especially in that boundary safety spot behind Josh Proctor and Kourt Williams II.

DE Kenyatta Jackson Jr.