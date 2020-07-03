BuckeyeGrove - Which 10 programs are recruiting O-line best in 2021?

Commitments are still coming in like crazy but it’s also a great time to analyze which teams are recruiting the best at each position for 2021. Here’s my take on the offensive line. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. ***** PROGRAMS RECRUITING BEST BY POSITION: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100 MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker *****

1. OHIO STATE

Ben Christman (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Buckeyes are off to an amazing start as expected with five-star Donovan Jackson from Texas and Ben Christman from Ohio. Both are Rivals100 prospects.

*****

2. MICHIGAN

Greg Crippen (Rivals.com)

Michigan is a close second here with IMG’s Greg Crippen, in-state commitment Giovanni El-Hadi and Raheem Anderson, another local. An argument could be made for Michigan to be No. 1 with an extra commitment.

*****

3. CLEMSON

Ryan Linthicum (Rivals.com)

The Tigers are off to a great start with the top center in the county, Ryan Linthicum, and rising star Marcus Tate.

*****

4. GEORGIA

Micah Morris (Rivals.com)

Offensive line recruiting has been excellent at Georgia and that continues with potential five-star Micah Morris and local Dylan Fairchild, who could be a bit underrated.

*****

5. NEBRASKA

Teddy Prochazka (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Massive linemen Teddy Prochazka, Henry Lutovsky and Branson Yager all have excellent upside, and this could be a huge OL in a few years.

*****

6. MIAMI

Laurence Seymore (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

I like what the Canes are doing here with Laurence Seymore, who could play inside or outside. Ryan Rodriguez and Mike McLaughlin are both very solid additions.

*****

7. NOTRE DAME

Blake Fisher (Rivals.com)

The Irish have an excellent OL recruiting tradition, and elite OT Blake Fisher will keep that going. Pat Coogan is a solid addition from Chicago, which is traditionally an important recruiting area.

*****

8. OREGON

Bram Walden (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

When it comes to OL recruiting, the Ducks rule the roost in the Pac-12 with Bram Walden, Jonah Miller and Jackson Light — a very good trio. Each brings a lot to the table, and Walden could be special.

*****

9. TEXAS A&M

Reuben Fatheree II (Rivals.com)

With Trey Zuhn and Reuben Fatheree II - as well as Matthew Mykoff - the Aggies continue to build on the OL. And they always put a lot in the pros.

*****

10. IOWA

Connor Colby (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Hawkeyes always do well along the offensive line, and with David Davidkov, Connor Colby and Gennings Dunker they have a good core. And Beau Stephens could be one of the true sleepers in the 2021 class.

*****

ODDS AND ENDS