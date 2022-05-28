PHILADELPHIA – Ohio State has only offered six cornerback prospects in the Class of 2024 thus far.

If recent history is any indication, that number isn’t going to extend into astronomical numbers after the Buckeyes offered 13 cornerbacks in the 2022 class and 14 cornerbacks in the 2023 class.

So Braydon Lee’s inclusion as one of the first six who have been offered by head coach Ryan Day and secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton was already noteworthy. And it was easier to see why he is in that group after we evaluated him in person at the Philadelphia Rivals Camp Series earlier this month.