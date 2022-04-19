Where will the rest of Ohio State's 2022 class fit in this fall?

Spring football is complete, and Ohio State heads into the summer with a good idea of what each of their 11 early enrollees can do, especially after high-level performances from safety Kye Stokes, linebacker C.J. Hicks and cornerback Jyaire Brown in the spring game.

What about the rest of the 2022 class? Where will the other 10 players fit in once they arrive on campus this summer?

