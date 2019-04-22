Where will the Buckeyes go?
It is NFL Draft week, the biggest week in the lives of several hundred college football players, many who have been playing football for as long as they can remember. Some players will get drafted higher than they were expecting while others may not hear their name called at all and will have to fight through the UFA (Undrafted Free Agent) route.
The Buckeyes will have no shortage of players who have their name called over the three-day event in Nashville starting on Thursday evening. Over the course of the event there will be 254 players who have their name called (two of the 256 picks have been forfeited due to teams selecting players in last season’s supplemental draft) and the Buckeyes will have their fair share of players taken during the event.
Nobody involved will be getting a good night of sleep over the week until they hear their name called, even Nick Bosa, who has been penciled in by many as a consensus No. 2 overall pick in the draft to San Francisco (more on that in a minute). Anything can happen once teams are on the clock and other teams try and move up and down the board to land that player that they cannot live without.
Where might the draft-eligible Buckeyes end up in the draft? It is impossible to pinpoint where each player is going to land down to a specific pick beyond the first-round, but we will take our best look at where we feel is a likely landing spot and put it up against a couple of national drafts including a full-seven round draft conducted by our members on The Horseshoe Lounge. Needless to say, the member-driven draft may be the most pro-Buckeye draft on the entire internet and far from scientific.
Nick Bosa – Defensive End
CBS Sports Projection - 1st Round/ Pick 2 (49ers)
Chad Reuter Projection – 1st Round/ Pick 3 (Jets)
Walter Football Projection – 1st Round/ Pick 2 (49ers)
BuckeyeGrove Site Draft – 1st Round/ Pick 1 (Cardinals)
PFF Top 250 Ranking - Number Two
Gil Brandt's Top-150 - Number One
The only thing that really could push Bosa out of the No. 2 spot is a trade and that is what NFL.com's Chad Reuter is projecting with Oakland and its wildcard duo of Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock moving up to pick Drew Lock at No. 2 overall. Outside of that, the former Ohio State defensive end is pretty much a lock to end up at No. 2, unless he ends up at No. 1 and all of the Kyler Murray talks has been just that, talk. Everyone has seemed to buy in that it is not talk and Bosa will end up on the west coast, several hours north of his brother, Joey, with the Niners. Get your preseason tickets for August 29th when the Chargers and the Niners face off. No, the Bosa brothers would not face off, but it would be a fun family reunion where a rookie Nick would see much more time than elder Joey. Our member-driven draft has Nick going No. 1 overall because the truth of the matter is that many of the national overall rankings have Nick as the top player in the draft, regardless of position and the BuckeyeGrove.com draft was conducted with Ohio State fans who want to see the first overall No. 1 pick for the Buckeyes since 1997 when the Rams took Orlando Pace No. 1 overall.
Dwayne Haskins - Quarterback
CBS Sports Projection - 1st Round/ Pick 3 (Redskins via trade)
Chad Reuter Projection – 1st Round/ Pick 9 (Dolphins)
Walter Football Projection – 1st Round/ Pick 30 (Packers)
BuckeyeGrove Site Draft – 1st Round/ Pick 5 (Bucs)
PFF Top 250 Ranking - Number 10
Gil Brandt's Top-150 - Number 25
