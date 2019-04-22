It is NFL Draft week, the biggest week in the lives of several hundred college football players, many who have been playing football for as long as they can remember. Some players will get drafted higher than they were expecting while others may not hear their name called at all and will have to fight through the UFA (Undrafted Free Agent) route.

The Buckeyes will have no shortage of players who have their name called over the three-day event in Nashville starting on Thursday evening. Over the course of the event there will be 254 players who have their name called (two of the 256 picks have been forfeited due to teams selecting players in last season’s supplemental draft) and the Buckeyes will have their fair share of players taken during the event.

Nobody involved will be getting a good night of sleep over the week until they hear their name called, even Nick Bosa, who has been penciled in by many as a consensus No. 2 overall pick in the draft to San Francisco (more on that in a minute). Anything can happen once teams are on the clock and other teams try and move up and down the board to land that player that they cannot live without.

Where might the draft-eligible Buckeyes end up in the draft? It is impossible to pinpoint where each player is going to land down to a specific pick beyond the first-round, but we will take our best look at where we feel is a likely landing spot and put it up against a couple of national drafts including a full-seven round draft conducted by our members on The Horseshoe Lounge. Needless to say, the member-driven draft may be the most pro-Buckeye draft on the entire internet and far from scientific.