A college football career is a ticking clock for which many players race to prove themselves worthy of an NFL draft pick or simply create a name that is remembered and revered at a university for years to come.

For Ohio State’s large group of redshirt seniors, that time is nearly up, and many are at different points on that sliding scale.

Defensive end Jonathon Cooper has yet to truly break out, but he’ll have a shot to start from jump to become a star for the Buckeyes. Demario McCall won’t be a starter, but he too will look to change the narrative that he has not lived up to his recruiting status.

Justin Hilliard and C.J. Saunders (if approved) seek to apply the benefits afforded to them by an added sixth year, after injuries stole time from them on the field in seasons past.

Already proven commodities and returning starters at linebacker and tight end, Tuf Borland and Luke Farrell will be faced with the expectation of maintaining consistency with the added challenge of being leaned on by the younger rising talent on the team for stability.

Though there are several more in a stacked class of redshirt seniors for the Buckeyes, we break down where nine of them stand entering the 2020 season.