For Ohio State’s redshirt freshmen, a prominent role may be anywhere from one to several years away. For some redshirt sophomores, 2020 is a make-or-break opportunity to step into star or starter status. For many in the dwindling number of redshirt juniors on the roster though, that status has already been achieved, and the upcoming season will be about just how high they can push their ceiling.

Cornerback Shaun Wade and offensive guard Wyatt Davis are two five-star holdovers from the 2017 recruiting class, and despite each having taken a redshirt in their first college football season, they have both blossomed into two of the best players on the 2020 roster.

Wade and Davis each elected to turn down potential NFL Draft selection in April in order to take one more crack at getting back to the stage in which the Buckeyes faltered a season ago.

The same is true of Josh Myers, who returns to line up next to Davis for a second-straight year after both enjoyed undeniable success in their first full seasons as starters on the offensive line in 2019.

Those three names headline this group of talented fourth-year juniors for the Buckeyes, and we’ll cover them and more as we dive in to deliberate exactly where five notable redshirt juniors stand in the program ahead of the 2020 season.